KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Perak, Johor and Pahang remains stable as of this morning, with no changes reported in the total number of evacuees.

In PERAK, 186 individuals from 57 families in the Manjung district, are still housed at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Beruas, according to the Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that the water level at Sungai Rui in the Hulu Perak district has reached the warning level of 165.79 metres, slightly above the normal level of 165.10 metres.

Two other rivers are under close observation: Sungai Plus in Kuala Kangsar and Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong, recording alert levels of 54.09 metres (normal: 52.0 metres) and 3.21 metres (normal: 2.0 metres), respectively.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast continuous rain in the Hulu Perak area throughout today.

In JOHOR, the flood situation remains unchanged, with 40 individuals from 12 families still displaced as of 8 am today.

Johor JPBN chairman, Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, said all affected victims are being housed at the relief centre at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak in Segamat.

“In addition, only one river in the Segamat district, Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, has exceeded the warning level, with a recorded depth of 8.85 metres,” he said in a statement.

He also said that weather conditions in nine districts across Johor are expected to remain clear, with only Pontian forecasted to be cloudy this morning.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims remains at 41 individuals from 12 families, currently housed in three relief centres across the districts of Bera and Maran.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application, 30 evacuees are being accommodated at two relief centres in Bera, namely SK Bukit Gemuruh and Balairaya Kampung Seberang Guai. Another 11 individuals are sheltered at Balairaya Kampung Baru Pertanian in Maran.