Flood situation in Sabah, Johor improving as evacuee numbers drop

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Sabah and Johor continues to show signs of improvement, with a noticeable decrease in the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres as of this afternoon.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that only 203 individuals from 67 families remain at two relief centres in Beaufort and Keningau, following the closure of three centres in Nabawan and Sook earlier in the day.

“In Beaufort, 127 evacuees from 46 families are currently sheltering at one relief centre, while in Keningau, 76 individuals from 21 families are housed at another. Eight villages remain affected by the floods - six in Beaufort and two in Keningau,“ it said.

In JOHOR, the flood situation is also improving, with only 56 individuals from 17 families currently seeking shelter at two relief centres in Segamat - Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek. This marks a significant drop from the 106 evacuees from 34 families reported earlier this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the decline followed the closure of the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Gading in Batu Pahat at 2 pm, which had previously housed 50 people from 17 families.

“As of 4 pm, weather reports indicate rain in three districts - Johor Bahru, Pontian, and Kota Tinggi - while other areas remain sunny,” he said in a statement.

He also noted that two rivers in Segamat remain at warning levels: Sungai Muar at Jeti Kampung Tekam, with a reading of 3.60 metres, and Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, recording a level of 8.62 metres.