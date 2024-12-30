KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu is improving as the number of evacuees continue to drop, while in Johor, one new relief centre has been opened as of 8 pm.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees dropped to 573 people from 178 families housed in nine relief centres tonight compared to 621 people this evening, with Tanah Merah having the highest number, 571 people from 177 families at eight centres, with the remaining two others from one family at one centre in Kuala Krai.

The water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is currently at 10.32 metres (m), exceeding the danger level of 9.0 m.

In TERENGGANU, most of the evacuees have returned home, with only 44 people from 12 families in two relief centres in Besut, compared to 238 people this evening. The water levels at two stations, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit, Setiu and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1), Hulu Terengganu still exceed warning levels.

Meanwhile, one more relief centre was opened in Kota Tinggi, JOHOR, with evacuees rising to 26 people tonight from 12 this evening.

State disaster management committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the relief centre in Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas is currently housing 13 victims from three families, while the newly opened centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Gambut at 6.45 pm is housing another 13 evacuees from four families.

“Five rivers in Johor are now at alert level, Sungai Muar in Segamat with a reading of 19.02 m, Sungai Siku, Kulai (17.50 m), Sungai Ulu Pontian Besar, Kulai (11.30 m), Sungai Ulu Sedili Besar, Kota Tinggi (8.03 m) and Sungai Paya Dato’, Mersing (1.35 m),” he said in a statement tonight.