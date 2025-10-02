Flood victim numbers continue to decline in Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak continues to decline, with 2,483 people housed in relief centres as of this evening, compared to 2,757 this morning.

In SABAH, the number of victims has dropped to 1,197 from 373 families as of 4 pm, down from 1,223 from 382 families at 8 am.

A total of 685 individuals (226 families) are sheltered in three relief centres in Beaufort, 260 people (64 families) in two centres in Kinabatangan, and 252 people (83 families) in one centre in Membakut.

According to a statement, 18 villages have been affected by the floods, with 13 in Membakut, three in Beaufort, and two in Kinabatangan.

“The trend of flood victim relocation in Beaufort and Kinabatangan is decreasing as victims begin returning home, while the situation in Membakut remains unchanged,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, in SARAWAK, the number of victims has decreased to 1,286 from 1,534 this morning, with the number of relief centres reduced to 10 from 14.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Secretariat, Bintulu still records the highest number of victims, although the figure has dropped to 565 from 612 this morning. Mukah has also seen a reduction to 441 victims from 603.

The number of victims in Miri has decreased to 277 from 288, while Sibu now records only three victims compared to 31 this morning.

Relief centres that closed today include one each in Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, and Miri.