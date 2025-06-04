Flood victims in Kinabatangan remain at 131 people this morning

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims from four villages taking shelter at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Garam Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) here remains at 131 people from 29 families as of 8 am today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat in a statement said that the number has not changed since last night.

Kinabatangan was declared a flood disaster area last April 2 following continuous rain and the rise in river water to dangerous levels.

Seven villages in the district, located about 306 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, were affected by the floods and the PPS at SK Bukit Garam was opened at 6 pm Wednesday to accommodate the victims.