Flood: Work together to assist flood victims - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has called on all parties to work together to help victims affected by the floods that hit several states.

“When (a disaster) happens, what matters is how we help. This concept is very important, especially in our dealings with disasters.

“Let’s all come together to ease the burden of those who are affected,“ he said at the flag off of Skuad Ihsan MADANI at the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) level, here today.

The squad comprising 125 volunteers from KPKT, will carry out a post-flood relief mission in the Central Zone states.

Meanwhile, Nga said local authorities (PBT) nationwide have been instructed to pave roads damaged by the flood using emergency allocations, while SW Corp has also been mobilised to carry out post-flood cleanup work starting last week.

“We hope this preparation shows that the MADANI Government always stands firm with the people, especially the flood victims,“ ​​he said.

In another development, Nga said his party is studying the provision of critical allowances to members of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to empower them more about their welfare.

“My mission is for our red heroes and heroines to be on par with other uniformed forces so that they are also given due consideration,“ he said.