Flood worsens, evacuees exceed 120,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in seven out of nine affected states has worsened this morning, with the number of evacuees at relief centres (PPS) surpassing 120,000, compared to 106,505 reported last night.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees rose by over 10,000 overnight, with 35,124 individuals recorded as of 8 am today, up from 24,752 at 8 pm yesterday, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

Kuala Terengganu became the latest district to be affected, with 869 evacuees from 230 families housed in four PPS, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Nilam, SK Paloh, SK Banggol Peradong and SK Atas Tol.

Besut remains the worst-hit district, with 13,930 evacuees in 117 PPS, followed by Setiu (5,950 evacuees, 53 PPS), Hulu Terengganu (5,942 evacuees, 63 PPS), Kemaman (3,701 evacuees, 33 PPS), Dungun (3,492 evacuees, 44 PPS), Marang (679 evacuees, nine PPS) and Kuala Nerus (561 evacuees, five PPS).

River water levels at 20 monitoring stations in the state remain at dangerous levels, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s InfoBanjir portal.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees rose to 80,640 from 25,042 families in 279 PPS as of 7.30 am, up from 72,360 last night.

The Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reported that Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of evacuees at 24,890, followed by Tumpat (13,429), Kota Bharu (10,885), Pasir Puteh (8,372) and Kuala Krai (5,865).

Other districts affected include Machang (5,734 evacuees), Bachok (5,592), Tanah Merah (4,837), Jeli (1,005) and Gua Musang (10).

According to the InfoBanjir portal, nine major rivers in the state remain above the danger level.

In KEDAH, the number of evacuees increased to 7,911 from 2,420 families in 50 PPS as of 8 am today, compared to 6,037 evacuees last night.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said Kubang Pasu recorded 2,570 evacuees in 15 PPS, Kota Setar (2,294 in 10 PPS) and Padang Terap (1,298 in 11 PPS).

“Sik has 986 evacuees in eight PPS, Pokok Sena (585 evacuees in four PPS) and Kuala Muda (178 evacuees in two PPS),” he said in a statement.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Info Bencana portal reported that 2,174 evacuees from 615 families are in 22 PPS in Tampin, Port Dickson, Jempol and Kuala Pilah districts as of 8.30 am.

Thirteen PPS are currently operating in Tampin, four each in Jempol and Kuala Pilah and one in Port Dickson, with the victims comprising 1,526 adults, 611 children and 40 infants.

In PERLIS, the number of flood victims rose to 520 individuals from 149 families as of 8 am today, compared to 496 individuals from 144 families last night.

State APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said all evacuees are housed at four PPS in SK Guar Nangka (72 people) and SK Arau (173 people) in Arau; SK Titi Tinggi in Padang Besar (133 people); and Dewan Warisan in Kangar (142 people).

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees in Segamat and Tangkak increased to 425 as of 8 am today, up from 305 last night.

JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said Tangkak recorded 302 evacuees from 91 families housed in three PPS, while Segamat reported 123 evacuees from 36 families in six PPS.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees rose to 229 from 63 families in six PPS, with one new centre opened at SK Ayer Jernih in Alor Gajah, bringing the total to four PPS in the district, and one each in Jasin and Melaka Tengah.

In PERAK, the JPBN reported no change in the number of evacuees, with 20 individuals from seven families remaining at PPS SK Parit Haji Aman in Kerian since Tuesday.

In SELANGOR, the number of evacuees in two PPS in Klang, namely SK Sungai Binjai and Balai MPKK Bukit Kapar, decreased slightly to 473 from 119 families this morning, compared to 487 individuals last night.