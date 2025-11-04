Flood worsens situation of Putra Heights fire victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The residents of Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru and Kampung Tengah, still reeling from the aftermath of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor on April 1, have been by another catastrophe after being struck by floods this morning.

Heavy rain since early this morning forced residents in both villages to be re-evacuated to the temporary relief centre at Masjid Putra Heights.

Mohd Kamalzaman Pauzi, 39, said his house, located less than 100 metres (m) away from the river at Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, began to be inundated at about 6 am, forcing him, his wife and their three children, aged six to eight, to evacuate to the relief centre as instructed by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“The river water began to rise at about 4.20 am but we only evacuated when the situation worsened.

“Within a week, we have moved here (to the relief centre) twice. I haven’t even had time to get over the fire and now we have been hit by floods,” he told Bernama when met at the relief centre.

Mohd Kamalzaman said that since it has stopped raining, there is a possibility that they may be allowed to go back home today and clean their house of all the mud due to the flood.

He added that since they rented a house in the village five years ago, they have been hit by floods three times, with the worst ones being in December 2022 and March 2023.

“During the first two times, we were forced to move to higher grounds near the tahfiz centre and we had to use ropes to get across due to the river’s strong currents,” he said.

He also said that he could only stand and watch helplessly this time as rainwater poured into his house because the roof, which was affected by the gas pipeline fire, had yet to be repaired.

“The roof over our kitchen area was affected by the fire, so all the utensils and things kept there get wet whenever it rains,” said the burger seller.