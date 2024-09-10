Floods: 3,754 at relief centres in four states as of 8 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,754 flood evacuees remain sheltered at temporary relief centres across four states, as of 8 pm.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims has increased to 2,771 tonight, up from 2,379 reported at 4 pm.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, in a statement, said that evacuees are being housed at 21 relief centres in four districts: Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, and Pendang.

Kubang Pasu district has the highest number of evacuees at 1,076, followed by Kota Setar (839), Pokok Sena (479), and Pendang (377).

Meanwhile, in PERLIS, the number of flood-displaced residents saw a slight increase, rising to 696 from the 678 reported earlier in the afternoon.

State APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said that evacuees are currently housed in six relief centres: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sena, SK Bintong, and Kangar Vocational College in Kangar. In Arau, the centres include SK Kubang Gajah, SK Guar Nangka, and SK Arau.

In JOHOR, the State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani reported a decrease in the number of evacuees to 150, down from 264 recorded in the afternoon.

“Evacuees have been accommodated in four relief centres across three affected districts: SK Seri Anom and SK Parit Markom in Pontian, SK Sungai Linau in Kluang, and SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat,” he said in a statement.

A slight increase in the number of evacuees was recorded in PERAK. The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that 137 evacuees were currently accommodated at two relief centres in the Kerian district.