DUNGUN: A motorcyclist who was reported missing after his machine was swept away by floodwaters yesterday was found drowned at an oil palm plantation in Felda Kerteh 3 here today, making him the seventh victim reported perished in the current northeast monsoon floods.

Terengganu STROM Task Force operations commander (Zone 2) Mohd Zailani Abdullah said the body of Wan Muhamad Firdaus Wan Nasir, 36, was found at 2.15 pm, 10 metres from where his motorcycle was found.

“The body of the victim was then handed over to the police for further action,” he told reporters at the scene.

The man was reported missing after his motorcycle was swept away by the strong current while he was braving through a heavily flooded main road early yesterday.

The search and rescue operation to find him was launched soon after involving the police, fire and rescue squad as well as villagers.



