KUALA LUMPUR: The death toll from the floods across the country has risen to six, with the latest incident involving two elderly men who drowned while monitoring livestock in Machang, Kelantan, on Sunday (December 1) afternoon.

At 8pm, the number of flood victims nationwide declined to 140,896 from 148,024 at 4pm.

Perak has been hit by floods again, with 130 victims from 36 families evacuated to 10 temporary relief centres in the districts of Larut, Matang and Selama, Hilir Perak, Kinta, and Kampar.

The number of flood victims in Pahang, Johor and Melaka rose slightly, whereas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis, the number went down.

Pahang recorded 1,230 flood victims involving 421 families from the Raub, Jerantut and Lipis districts, an increase from 1,152 victims reported on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana app, 26 relief centres have been opened statewide, with Raub still recording the highest number of victims at 1,092, followed by Jerantut (105) and Lipis, with 33 victims from four families.

Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah urged the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the relevant authorities to provide frequent updates on weather forecasts and flood occurrences in the country, stressing that up-to-date information is crucial for the public, especially for those living in at-risk areas.

The number of flood victims in Johor surged to 728 from 199 families from 528 people reported on Sunday afternoon.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that Sekolah Agama Buloh Kasap in the Segamat district has been opened to accommodate evacuees, bringing the total number of active relief centres to 17.

In a statement, he said that the water levels of Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Sungai Muar in Jeti Kampung Tekam, Segamat, and Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Ma’amor, Tangkak are at dangerous levels.

He added that clear skies are expected in the districts of Johor Bahru, Pontian, Segamat, and Kulai on Sunday night, whereas Muar, Mersing, Batu Pahat, and Tangkak are expected to be cloudy, and Kluang and Kota Tinggi are predicted to experience rain.

Meanwhile, the number of victims in Melaka slightly increased to 241 people from 58 families compared to Sunday afternoon.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said in a statement that more victims were recorded in the Jasin district, with 66 victims from 18 families at the Seri Mendapat relief centre, whereas the number of evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu remains at 95 victims from 24 families.

The number of Kelantan flood victims decreased to 88,742, involving 27,661 families in 253 relief centres from 94,214 victims reported on Sunday afternoon.

According to the JKM Info Disaster Portal, the Pasir Mas district continues to record the highest number of victims (29,338), followed by Tumpat (18,640), Kota Bharu (7,940), Pasir Puteh (10,725), and Kuala Krai (5,401). Other flood-hit areas are Bachok (6,269), Machang (6,310), Tanah Merah (4,038), and Jeli (81).

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the major rivers in the state continue to breach dangerous levels: Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang (10.88 metres), Sungai Golok in Tumpat (4.17 metres), and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh (3.13 metres).

The number of flood victims in Terengganu went down slightly, with 40,604 victims placed in relief centres statewide, compared to 41,788 victims reported on Sunday afternoon.

According to the JPBN Secretariat, the number of flood victims in Besut is 12,458 (3,360 families in 102 relief centres), Dungun has 7,647 victims (1,920 families in 43 relief centres), Hulu Terengganu has 6,694 victims (2,067 families in 57 relief centres) and Kuala Nerus has 4,111 victims (1,076 families in 14 relief centres).

Setiu has 3,571 victims (950 families in 36 relief centres), Kuala Terengganu has 3,954 victims (998 families in 12 relief centres), Kemaman has 1,318 victims (342 families in 10 relief centres), and Marang has 851 victims (219 families in nine relief centres).

A total of 45 federal and state roads across Terengganu remain closed to all vehicles.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the number of flood victims decreased to 7,954 from 2,398 families compared to 8,468 people from 2,603 families reported on Sunday afternoon.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said in a statement that all the victims from the six districts are taking shelter at 48 relief centres.

In Negeri Sembilan, the JKM Info Disaster website reported a decline in the number of flood victims, with 1,198 from 317 families housed at nine relief centres in Kuala Pilah, Tampin, and Jempol districts.

In Perlis, the number of victims went down to 69 people from 16 families, compared to 75 people from 18 families on Sunday afternoon.

According to Perlis APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, the 69 flood victims from Kampung Rambai, Kampung Banggol Sena, Kuala Tunggang, and Kampung Alor Setar are still taking shelter at SK Arau in Arau.