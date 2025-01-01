KOTA BHARU: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has forecast potential flooding in the river basins of nine districts in Kelantan from this Saturday to Monday next week.

It said in a statement today that the districts expected to be affected are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Jeli.

It said the areas expected to be affected in Tumpat are the Sungai Golok, Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Pengkalan Nangka river basins, while in the Pasir Mas district, floods will affect the Sungai Golok and Sungai Kelantan river basins.

“In the Kota Bharu district, floods are expected to hit the Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Pengkalan Datu and Sungai Semerak river basins. Additionally, in Pasir Puteh, it will involve the Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Semerak river basins,“ read the statement.

It added that in the Bachok district, Sungai Kemasin and Sungai Semerak river basins and Sungai Golok and Sungai Kelantan river basins in the Tanah Merah district are expected to be flooded.

Meanwhile, in the Kuala Krai district, floods are expected to hit the Sungai Kelantan river basin and the Sungai Golok and Sungai Kelantan river basins in Jeli.

“The DID will continuously monitor and update flood warnings if significant rainfall persists in these basins,” it said.

The department also cautioned that the forecasted floods could occur earlier or later than anticipated.

“All disaster management agencies and residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, are advised to remain vigilant and heed instructions from the authorities,“ it said, adding that the latest information and warnings can be accessed on its website at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or PublicinfoBanjir Facebook page.