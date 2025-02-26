Floods: Four relief centres open in Telupid

KOTA KINABALU: Four temporary relief centres (PPS) have been opened this afternoon in Telupid after floods inundated the district today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said that the evacuation of flood-affected residents to the relief centres is still underway in the affected areas.

The relief centres are located at Balai Raya Kampung Maau, Dewan Kampung Rancangan Nagoh, Dewan Kampung Bambangan and Masjid Lama Kampung Gana Jati.

“The data is currently being updated, and the process of evacuating and registering flood victims at the relief centres is still ongoing,” it said.

Telupid is a remote district in Sabah, located more than 200 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu.