Floods hit Perak with four relief centres opened in Taiping

IPOH: Four temporary relief centres opened in Taiping last night to accommodate 202 flood victims from 65 families after heavy rain caused flooding in the Larut, Matang and Selama district.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat stated that centres at Taman Kaya Multipurpose Hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang and SK Matang began operations at 8.30 pm.

The relief centre at SK Matang Gelugor started receiving flood victims at 10.30 pm.

As of 6 am today, 31 victims from 14 families had been relocated to Taman Kaya Multipurpose Hall from Taman Pengkalan Makmur, Taman Pengkalan Setia and Kampung Sentosa.

Another 106 victims from 34 families from Taman Mawar and Taman Simpang Makmur were housed at SK Simpang.

Nineteen victims from four families from Kampung Matang Jambu and Kampung Telok Kertang were placed at SK Matang.

A total of 46 victims from 13 families from Taman Pengkalan Setia were evacuated to SK Matang Gelugor. – Bernama