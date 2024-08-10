Floods: Kedah, Perlis register slight increase in number of flood victims tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation that hit several states has not shown any significant changes as of 8pm tonight with the number of flood victims in Kedah and Perlis recording a slight increase while Selangor, Perak and Johor saw a slight drop and Melaka remained the same.

In Kedah, the number of victims increased to 1,419 people from 447 families compared to 1,157 people from 347 families this evening with Pokok Sena among the latest districts hit by the disaster.

Kedah Civil Defence Force Deputy Director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said 597 victims are taking shelter in five temporary relocation centers (PPS) in Kota Setar, namely the National Secondary School (SMK) Alor Merah, SMK Kepala Batas, the National School (SK) Taman Aman, SK Titi Gajah and SK Haji Idris.

He said in the Kubang Pasu district, 559 victims are sheltered in six PPS, namely SMK Changlun, Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu, SK Malau, SMK Indera Putra, SMK Mahawangsa and SK Ahmad Tajuddin, while in Pendang, a total of 240 individuals were placed in the PPS Dewan Rakan Sukan Complex Tanah Merah.

“In Baling, a total of 23 victims were placed in four PPS, namely SMK Parit Panjang, SK Siong, Kampung Haji Abas Community Hall and Maktab Mahmud School, while in Pokok Sena there are two PPS opened, SK Tualang and Pokok Multipurpose Hall respectively. The number of victims are still being counted in Pokok Sena,” he said in a statement.

In Perlis, according to the State Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info data, the number of flood victims increased to 195 victims from 62 families compared to 119 people from 38 families this evening who took shelter in three PPS, namely SK Sena, Kangar (89 victims); Kubang Gajah SK, Arau (52 victims) and Guar Nangka SK in Padang Besar (54 victims). to 150 individuals from 28 families compared to 152 people involving 30 families this evening.

As for Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that a total of 163 people from 49 families are still taking shelter in three PPS compared to 215 people from 60 families this evening.

They were placed at PPS SK Changkat Lobak and SK Parit Haji Aman Bagan Serai in the Kerian district as well as the Multi-Purpose Shooting Range Hall in Hilir Perak. from 133 families compared to 502 victims from 134 families, this afternoon.

PPS that were opened involved Dewan Kampung Kolam Air and SK Sungai Linau in Kluang; SK Seri Anom, SK Parit Markom and Kompleks Muafakat Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian, while only one PPS opened in Batu Pahat, which is SK Seri Bunut.

In Melaka, the number of flood victims remained at 22 people from six families who are placed in PPS SK Tehel, Jasin.