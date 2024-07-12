Floods: MOE gets ready for second wave

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has stepped up its preparedness to face the possibility of a second wave of flood in seven states.

MOE in a statement today said the Disaster Management Committee in each State Education Department and District Education Office in the states affected by flood has been instructed to raise its preparedness, especially in high-risk areas.

According to the statement, all committees have been ordered to carry out their respective policies based on the professional circular and bulletins that are in effect and refer to the MOE Flood Disaster Management Guide for educational institutions which includes actions to be taken before, during and after the flood.

ALSO READ: MOF, MOE to join hands to repair flood-damaged schools

The instructions involve Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Johor.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that cold winds or monsoon winds with the potential to bring prolonged heavy rain and trigger a second wave of floods are expected to hit the country from tomorrow until Dec 14.

Meanwhile, MOE also announced that the standard operating procedure, Ops Payung, has been activated to ensure that the Science Practical Test, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) scheduled for Dec 9, 10 and 12 runs smoothly.

“MOE is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of students, teachers and all MOE staff are protected in the face of flood disasters,“ according to the statement.