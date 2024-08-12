KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kelantan, Johor and Kedah continued to decline this morning, while the situation remained unchanged in Perak and Melaka.

In KELANTAN, 2,268 evacuees from 655 families are taking shelter at four temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8 am, compared to 2,925 last night.

The Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal reported that 2,199 victims (634 families) in Tumpat are housed at three PPS while another 69 individuals are at a centre in Pasir Mas.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department’s (DID) Public Infobanjir portal indicated that only Sungai Golok in Tumpat was above the danger level at 3.02 metres (m), while Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang and Sungai Sokor in Tanah Merah exceeded the alert level.

JOHOR also recorded a decrease in evacuees, with 408 people still at 13 PPS this morning, compared to 436 at 8 pm yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement, said the 10 PPS are currently operating in Segamat to house 276 flood victims from 84 families, two PPS in Tangkak with 100 victims from 27 families and one PPS in Batu Pahat with 32 victims from 10 families.

He said the water level of Sungai Muar at Kampung Tekam Jetty, Segamat was at the danger level while Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, also in Segamat was at the alert level.

The weather in most districts in Johor this morning is clear, except for Mersing, which is reported to be raining.

In KEDAH, state Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the number of evacuees dropped to 610 people from 172 families at 8 am today, compared to 784 people from 223 families last night.

He said in Kota Setar, 574 people from 162 families are still taking shelter at three PPS, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Gunung, SK Simpang Tiga and SK Alor Janggus.

In Kubang Pasu, 36 people from 10 families are housed at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Indera Putera.

Meanwhile, the PERAK JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, said the number of flood victims remained unchanged at 131 people from 45 families in PPS across the districts of Kinta, Perak Tengah and Manjung.

A total of 92 victims from 31 families are sheltered at two PPS in Kinta district, 34 victims from 11 families are staying in three PPS in Perak Tengah while five victims from three families are at a PPS in Manjung.

The Perak DID also reported that the water level at Tasik Temenggor, Banding in Hulu Perak has reached a dangerous level of 243.29 m, exceeding the normal level of 240.0 m. Similarly, Sungai Rui at the Perak State Road Bridge is at a dangerous level of 166.17 m, compared to the normal level of 165.10 m.

In MELAKA, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims also remains unchanged at 92 people from 23 families as of 8 am, with 81 victims from 19 families housed at SK Parit Penghulu PPS, while 11 victims from four families at SK Seri Mendapat PPS.