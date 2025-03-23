KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees housed in temporary relief centres across three states has decreased to 8,274 this morning, down from 9,218 reported yesterday.

In Johor, the number of evacuees continued to drop, to 6,911 people, from 2,068 families, as of 8 am today, down from 8,040 people from 2,485 families.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a statement today, said that evacuees were taking shelter in 43 relief centres, across five affected districts.

“Johor Bahru district continues to record the highest number of evacuees, at 3,435, followed by Kluang (1,620), Pontian (1,426), Batu Pahat (340), and Kota Tinggi (90). Meanwhile, only one river has exceeded the danger level - the Sungai Kahang station in Kampung Contoh, Kluang, with a reading of 14.99 metres,” he said.

In Sabah, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of those displaced due to flooding rose to 393 evacuees, from 127 families, this morning, up from 209 individuals, from 70 families, reported last night. They are currently housed in five relief centres, across Beaufort, Sipitang, and Keningau.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the JPBN Secretariat said that the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 970 this morning, who are currently sheltered in six relief centres, across Sibu and Kapit.

In the Sibu division, flood victims are housed in three relief centres: Dewan Serbaguna Selangau, Dewan Kompleks Sukan Kanowit, and Dewan Komuniti Sibu Jaya. Meanwhile, in the Kapit division, evacuees are sheltered at Balai Raya Song, Asrama Belia Kapit, and Dewan Suarah Kapit.