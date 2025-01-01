KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan and Johor remained unchanged this morning, but Perak recorded an increase in displaced victims.

In Kelantan, only one PPS remains open in Rantau Panjang as of 8.30 am, sheltering 31 victims from nine families at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tok Deh.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Infobanjir portal reported that Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is still above the danger level at 9.80 metres, compared to the 9.0 metres threshold.

In Johor, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said 69 flood victims from 17 families are still housed at two PPS in the Kota Tinggi district.

Of these, 42 victims from 12 families are at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gembut, while 27 victims from five families are at Balai Raya Kampung Perpat.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the JPBN Secretariat reported a rise in evacuees to 399 victims from 86 families this morning, compared to 52 victims from 11 families last night.

All evacuees are currently housed at Dewan Kampung Asli Chinggung and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sungai Sekiah in Muallim, while the water level at Sungai Slim has reached a danger level of 25.41 metres.