KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Sarawak has slightly improved this morning, while in Sabah, the number of evacuees at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) has increased compared to last night.

In SARAWAK, although the number of victims has decreased, it still exceeds 12,000, with 12,116 victims housed in 62 PPS as of 8 am today across six affected divisions, compared to 12,423 victims last night.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the number of evacuees in Bintulu Division (covering Bintulu, Tatau and Sebauh districts) is 5,184, while Serian Division (Serian, Siburan, and Balai Ringin districts) has 2,617 evacuees.

In Samarahan Division (Samarahan, Asajaya, Sebuyau, Simunjan and Gedong districts), 1,926 victims have been recorded. Sibu Division (Sibu, Selangau, and Kanowit districts) has 1,189 evacuees, while Miri Division (Miri, Subis, and Beluru districts) has reported 1,138 victims. Mukah Division (Mukah and Matu districts) has the lowest number, with 62 evacuees.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims has slightly increased to 1,651 individuals from 537 families as of 8 am today, compared to 1,485 individuals from 493 families last night.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that Tongod district, which had recovered yesterday afternoon, has been hit by floods again, with two PPS reopened, bringing the total to five affected districts in the state.

Pitas remains the district with the highest number of victims at 819 (301 families), followed by Lahad Datu with 520 victims (140 families), Tongod 155 victims (41 families), Beaufort 110 victims (32 families), and Paitan 47 victims (23 families).