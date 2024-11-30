KUALA LUMPUR: PKR has decided to postpone its 2024 National Congress, originally scheduled for December, in the light of the ongoing floods affecting several states.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said that the decision was made during a meeting of the PKR Political Bureau and Central Leadership Council, held today.

“Given the likelihood that the flood situation will persist, the leadership has opted to postpone the 2024 PKR National Congress to a later date, which will be announced in due course,” he said.

“At the same time, a special congress to amend the party’s constitution will be held, in a hybrid format, with the date to be announced by the PKR secretary-general,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

The 2024 PKR National Congress was scheduled to be held on Dec 15, at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, Johor Bahru, Johor, while the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Wanita congresses were scheduled a day earlier, at a separate location.

Fahmi also expressed PKR’s deep sympathy for the flood victims across the nine states.

“The leadership agreed that PKR branch members be mobilised to immediately assist flood victims, including for post-flood cleanup,“ he said.

Apart from Kelantan, which is the most badly affected by the disaster, floods have also hit Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Johor, Melaka, Perak and Selangor.

In the same statement, Fahmi said that the meeting also discussed the issue of bullying cases in schools and higher learning institutions (IPT), which has been increasingly disturbing and attracting attention lately.

“PKR proposes that several policy matters be examined immediately, including a comprehensive bullying awareness campaign,“ he said.