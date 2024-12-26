Floods recede in Lipis, all evacuees return home

KUANTAN: The floods in Lipis have fully receded and two temporary relief centres (PPS) housing 89 victims from 28 families were closed at noon today.

The District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the evacuees at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Lubuk Kulit and Kampung Beletik Mosque PPS were allowed to return home at around 12.20 pm.

“Although the weather is currently fine, we still advise residents, particularly those in low-lying areas, to stay cautious, vigilant and follow authorities’ instructions as the country is still experiencing the northeast monsoon season,” it said.

The flooding was reportedly caused by the overflow of a river from Raub, which then flowed into a river in Lipis, inundating several homes with thigh-high floodwaters and forcing residents to relocate to the PPS by midday.

This morning, the flood situation in Raub also improved, with all evacuees allowed to return home.