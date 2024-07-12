TANAH MERAH: Two farmers from Kampung Banggol Kemunting here suffered significant losses when their brinjal farms were destroyed, resulting in damages worth RM35,000 after floods hit the district last week.

Mohd Mahyuddin Omar, 32, said the floods on Nov 29 destroyed nearly half of his 2,500 brinjal trees planted across a one-hectare area.

He said that the water level rose to waist height early in the morning, submerging the plants.

“It’s heartbreaking because I was only able to harvest and sell the eggplants once since planting them in September. I was supposed to start the second harvest last week, but the farm was completely submerged.

“My house was also flooded, and the main road was underwater, which made it impossible for me to get to the farm to save the plants,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Mahyuddin added that he accepts the misfortune but has incurred losses amounting to nearly RM20,000 due to the disaster.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohamad Aim Emirul Faiez Wan Salle, 32, said floodwaters rose to waist level, damaging the roots and plants on his two-hectare brinjal farm.

“Water stagnated in my farm for three days, causing the fruits and plants to rot, resulting in a loss of RM15,000. I planted these eggplants three months ago and only managed one harvest. My income is entirely dependent on these crops to support my family,” he said.

Wan Mohamad Aim added that he now requires substantial capital to replant the damaged crops and hopes for assistance from any willing parties.