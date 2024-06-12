Floodwater carries serious health risks, says specialist

PETALING JAYA: Floodwater might look harmless but it carries serious health risks beyond drowning and physical injuries, warned Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat

Wan Puteh.

She was commenting on recent statements from health officials on a rise in infectious diseases.

On Dec 3, Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin reported 4,894 cases of infectious diseases at temporary relief centres across the state.

He said respiratory infections were the most common at 2,923 cases, followed by 1,367 cases of skin infections.

Other cases included 116 instances of gastroenteritis, 99 of conjunctivitis and 376 of viral fever.

In Terengganu, state Health Department director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong reported on

Dec 5 that 1,245 cases of infectious diseases were detected in several temporary relief centres across the state since flooding began at the end of November.

She said respiratory infections also topped the list in Terengganu at 969 cases, followed by skin infections at 166.

Other cases included 63 instances of fever and 47 individuals with stomach and intestinal inflammation.

Sharifah Ezat said with such cases on the rise, the public must exercise caution, especially when dealing with floodwater.

“Floodwater is not just dirty water as it often becomes contaminated when sewage leaks, which introduces harmful pathogens such as salmonella, vibrio cholerae, shigella, and hepatitis A.

“Floodwater could also push wildlife such as snakes and centipedes into human habitats, creating a danger for those wading through floodwater.”

She said stagnant water left behind by floods serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of dengue, while accumulated rubbish attracts rats, which could lead to leptospirosis outbreaks.

She also urged parents to be more aware, especially as videos have been circulating online showing children playing in floodwater.

“Parents in flood-prone areas must remain vigilant, ensuring their children stay away from floodwater and educating them about the dangers. While many may be unaware of the risks, those in the know must take responsibility and educate others.”

Prince Court Medical Centre consultant dermatologist and internal medicine specialist Dr

Rani Manohari Kuppusamy said the damp conditions caused by floods could worsen skin health.

“These waters are often heavily contaminated with bacteria and viruses, making contact potentially harmful. The damp conditions from floods damage the skin’s natural barrier, allowing bacteria and fungi to thrive.

“Exposure to floodwater could lead to immediate skin issues, such as rashes and skin softening. Prolonged contact increases the risk of chronic problems, such as fungal infections and eczema flare-ups.”

Central Dermatology Specialist Clinic consultant dermatologist Dr Teeba Raja said individuals with

pre-existing skin conditions need to be more cautious as they are

more vulnerable to complications than others.

She said those with existing skin conditions or weakened immune systems face a higher risk as damaged skin provides a pathway for contaminants to cause secondary infections.

“Immediate care after contact with floodwater is crucial to minimise risks. Thoroughly wash your skin with soap and clean water but avoid scrubbing open wounds.

“Use antiseptic for small cuts or scrapes, and ensure the skin is completely dry before applying moisturiser to restore and protect it.”

She advised those affected to seek medical attention if they notice redness, swelling, pain, or signs of infection, such as pus, warmth, fever or spreading wounds.

She also said in the aftermath of flooding, taking care of one’s health, skin and belongings is a priority.

“Wash contaminated clothing thoroughly before reusing it and disinfect furniture to prevent germ spread. Even after floodwater recedes, bacteria may remain, so practise good hand hygiene and stay hydrated.”