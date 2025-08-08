FM Mohamad to lead ASEAN visit to Myanmar on Sept 19

CYBERJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead an official ASEAN team to assess the situation in Myanmar on Sept 19.

Mohamad said the delegation, which includes his counterparts from Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, will check on the situation under the new administration following the dissolution of the junta government and the end of the state of emergency.

“Previously, they (Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia) went separately, but we are practising unity. We’re also bringing the Philippines because they will chair ASEAN in 2026.

“We want continuity so that the incoming Chair knows what needs to be done and what actions to take. It should not be disjointed. We will continue and build upon what we’ve done,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after the 58th ASEAN Day celebration, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

Mohamad said Myanmar must act on the commitments it has made, particularly by extending and expanding the ceasefire.

“I will go there, most likely on the proposed date of Sept 19, ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit in October,” he said.

Mohamad noted that Myanmar had announced plans to hold a general election, and that the decision to cancel or not extend the state of emergency was made in accordance with its Constitution.

However, he wants clarification on whether the election would be implemented comprehensively, as 63 towns or areas are still under emergency rule imposed by Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council (NDSC).

“The country has lifted the state of emergency, but these 63 areas remain under emergency rule. I want to get a clearer picture to present to ASEAN leaders in October,” he said.

On July 31, it was reported that Myanmar’s junta had announced the formation of a new body to organise a general election by the end of this year, effectively ending the state of emergency enforced since the 2021 coup.

With the formation of the new Security and Peace Commission, also chaired by Min Aung Hlaing, the junta declared that the state of emergency had officially ended. - Bernama