PETALING JAYA: With Thaipusam just two weeks away on Feb 11, Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) president Dr Saravanan Thambirajah has urged the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to investigate whether suppliers are deliberately limiting stock to drive up prices.

He noted that the price of coconuts, which was RM1.90 each during the last Thaipusam, has now risen to RM2.50 each.

Coconuts are integral to Hindu rituals, symbolising the breaking of one’s ego and serving as offerings to the gods, making them indispensable to the festivities.

“We fail to understand why price hikes and shortage of essential items repeatedly occur

during festive seasons like Thaipusam, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Christmas,” Saravanan said.

He acknowledged that coconut supplies have declined in recent months, contributing to the price increase, but called for stricter oversight and transparency in the supply chain to ensure fair pricing for consumers.

“Although demand for certain items always surges during festivals, why is there no proper planning for additional imports and monitoring to prevent consumers from bearing the brunt of such price hikes?”

Saravanan proposed early imports and improved stock management to mitigate shortage and stabilise prices.

He stressed the need for a broader strategy to address food security while emphasising the importance of strengthening local production to reduce over-reliance on imports.

He said depending solely on local coconut production has become increasingly risky due to climate change and environmental challenges, suggesting that imports could serve as a

temporary solution.

Saravanan also called for stricter government monitoring and enforcement to prevent price manipulation during festive periods.

“The government must develop a comprehensive food security strategy to ensure a stable supply of essential goods and protect consumers from unfair pricing,” he said.

Consumers Association of Penang senior education officer N.V. Subbarow echoed Saravanan’s concerns about the recurring coconut shortage during Thaipusam, attributing the problem to soaring demand as the festival approaches.

“Shortage during Thaipusam is a yearly issue. Many devotees take vows to break a large number of coconuts, but interestingly, the Chinese community often break more coconuts than Hindus, believing it brings greater luck.”

Subbarow said poor harvests caused by climate change and labour shortage have led some suppliers, particularly those in Sabak Bernam, to refrain from taking orders this year.

“One major supplier, who typically sells 50,000 to 100,000 coconuts during Thaipusam, has no supply this year. This has driven prices up, with coconuts potentially reaching RM4 each as the festival nears,” he said.

Although coconuts have been imported from Indonesia to ease the shortage, Subbarow raised concerns about their quality.

“I bought five coconuts and two of them were spoiled. Similar complaints from consumers add to our frustration,” he said.

He urged temples and religious organisations to advise devotees to limit coconut usage, suggesting one coconut per person or bananas as an alternative offering.

Subbarow also called for government intervention to address the issue.

“The Agriculture Ministry and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority must work to resolve this recurring problem. Collaborating with farming groups to plant more coconut trees could ensure a steady supply,” he said.

He stressed the importance of fair pricing and quality control, urging authorities to act against profiteers.

“Apart from ensuring there is no unwarranted price increase, the authorities must also prevent spoiled or poor-quality coconuts from reaching the market.”