FOMCA urges stronger action against electricity theft in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Electricity theft must no longer be treated as a minor violation, as it costs Malaysia billions annually, warns the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA). The group demands stronger enforcement, smart meters, and legal reforms to curb illegal mining and unfair consumer burdens.

FOMCA chief executive officer Dr T. Saravanan stressed the need for advanced detection systems, including real-time monitoring and data analytics, to flag suspicious power usage. “Enforcement must target not just illegal miners but also landlords and financiers enabling these operations,“ he said.

Saravanan urged revising penalties to match the crime’s severity, with higher fines and prison terms. He also proposed regulated pathways for legal crypto-mining. “Special tariffs and licensing can prevent black-market activities while monitoring compliance,“ he added.

The call follows Deputy Energy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir’s revelation that illegal bitcoin mining caused RM4.8 billion in losses since 2018. FOMCA insists on transparency to ensure consumers aren’t subsidising theft through higher bills.

“Public trust depends on clear communication and fair solutions,“ said Saravanan, urging Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the government to act decisively. - Bernama