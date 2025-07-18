Nvidia CEO meets China commerce minister on AI and foreign investment

BEIJING: China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss foreign investment and artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration.

The ministry stated that Wang emphasized China’s commitment to welcoming multinational companies, including Nvidia, to provide high-quality products and services to Chinese customers.

Huang acknowledged the attractiveness of the Chinese market and expressed Nvidia’s willingness to strengthen AI partnerships with local firms.

“The Chinese market is very attractive, and Nvidia is willing to deepen cooperation with Chinese partners in the field of artificial intelligence,“ the commerce ministry quoted Huang as saying.

Wang reiterated China’s open-door policy for foreign investment, stating that the country’s stance on attracting global businesses remains unchanged.

The meeting follows Huang’s third visit to China this year, where he also engaged with senior officials, including Vice Premier He Lifeng and Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

At a press conference in Beijing, Huang praised Chinese AI advancements, calling models from firms like Deepseek, Alibaba, and Tencent “world class.”

He highlighted AI’s transformative impact on supply chains, saying it is “revolutionising” the sector.

The commerce ministry also confirmed that the U.S. has agreed to approve sales of Nvidia’s H20 AI chips to Chinese customers.

Huang noted strong demand for the H20, which recently cleared U.S. export controls, but clarified that no orders have been fulfilled pending final U.S. government approval.

Additionally, Nvidia is developing a new chip, the RTX Pro GPU, tailored for Chinese clients.

Designed for smart factories and robot training, the chip complies with U.S. export restrictions. - Reuters