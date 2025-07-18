Philippines’ Marcos to discuss trade, security in U.S. visit amid tariff concerns

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will visit the United States next week to discuss trade and security concerns, including proposed U.S. tariffs on Philippine exports.

The trip marks the first by an ASEAN leader since President Donald Trump took office, with economic and defence cooperation high on the agenda.

“The President’s official visit also aims to address the U.S. tariff proposed to be levied on Philippine exports,“ said Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Raquel Solano.

Trump recently raised reciprocal tariffs on Philippine goods to 20%, up from the previously threatened 17%.

Trade discussions between Philippine and U.S. officials are ongoing in Washington, with hopes of reaching a “mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial” agreement.

Beyond trade, Marcos and Trump will focus on defence cooperation, particularly in the South China Sea, where tensions with China persist.

Under Marcos, the Philippines has strengthened ties with the U.S., granting expanded military base access to counter China’s regional assertiveness.

“The purpose of this visit is to further strengthen the Philippines-United States Alliance,“ Solano added.

The two nations share a decades-old mutual defence treaty and conduct frequent joint military exercises, including recent drills involving advanced missile systems.

Marcos will also meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and American business leaders investing in the Philippines. - Reuters