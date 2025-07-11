Food company director faces 11 CBT charges involving RM200k

KUALA LUMPUR: A food production company director was charged in two Sessions Courts here today with 11 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving more than RM200,000 in company funds.

Lee Poh Tiong, 49, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read separately before Judges Hamidah Mohamed Deril and Azrul Darus.

According to the charges, Lee is accused of misappropriating RM211,326.18 from the company’s operations at Taman Maluri, Cheras between July 18, 2020 and March 25, 2023.

The charges fall under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of two to 20 years, whipping and a possible fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Raihanah Abd Razak and Wafa Zainal Abidin objected to the bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and that it is classified as non-bailable.

Defence lawyer Sharen Rosli appealed for bail, arguing that Lee is the sole breadwinner with two young children and has cooperated throughout the two-year investigation.

He noted that Lee’s family resides locally and that he runs other businesses in Malaysia.

The court granted bail of RM24,000 with conditions, including the surrender of his passport and monthly reporting to a nearby police station.

Both courts set Aug 15 for mention of the case. - Bernama