KUALA LUMPUR: A food delivery man was sentenced to six years’ jail with two strokes of the rotan by the Ampang Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of injuring his wife and biological child by stabbing them with a knife.

Judge Norshila Kamaruddin sentenced Mohd Syarifuddin Agussalim, 34, to six years’ jail and one stroke of the rotan for each charge, and ordered the sentences to run concurrently starting from the date of arrest on July 28.

According to the two charges, the man had intentionally caused injury to his wife, Nur Zalikha Idam, 33, and her six-year-old son by using two knives behind the building of a convenience store in Hulu Langat here at 6pm on July 27.

The charge is under Section 324 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 326A of the same code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine or whipping.

Based on the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, police received a call from the public informing that someone had been stabbed in the hand and further investigations revealed that there was an argument between the victim and the accused because the latter did not want to divorce the victim.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Hairul Iqram Hairuddin sought a heavy punishment to serve as a lesson as the offence committed by the accused was serious, in which the accused used a knife to injure his wife and biological child.

The accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed to the court for a lighter sentence.