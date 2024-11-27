SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will hold a meeting with nurses’ unions tomorrow to gather input and address concerns regarding the increase in working hours for the profession from 42 hours to 45 hours per week, effective Dec 1.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the meeting would involve five nurses’ unions that have expressed readiness to discuss and share their views on implementing the new directive under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

The unions involved are the Malayan Nurses Union, the Union of Midwives and Community Nurses of Government Services of Peninsular Malaysia, the Sabah Health Services Union, the Sarawak Health Services Union, and the Ministry of Health Workers Union.

“We want this directive implemented with assurance that the interests, welfare, and well-being of those affected, particularly nurses, are protected and guaranteed.

“To achieve this, I believe it is necessary to hold several engagement sessions with stakeholders to address all issues as swiftly as possible,” he said in commenting on concerns raised by unions and other parties about the workload and impact on nurses due to the new SSPA directive.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the 10th International Conference on Traditional and Complementary Medicine (10th INTRACOM) 2024 at the NIH Auditorium, here today.

Previously, the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) had urged the MOH to hold comprehensive dialogues with professional bodies, such as the Malayan Nurses Union, as the lack of such engagement undermines the collaborative approach necessary for developing fair and practical policies.

In other matters, Dzulkefly said his ministry respects the Education Ministry’s (MOE) initiative to implement the Healthy Mind Screening programme for students under its jurisdiction.

Regarding the suitability or effectiveness of the health screenings, he said the MOH could not yet provide a response but is ready to collaborate with the MOE to ensure the screenings yield the best outcomes.

Yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the MOE had introduced the Healthy Mind Screening as an early detection mechanism to identify students facing emotional distress. The screenings are conducted annually for students from Year Five to Form Six.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said there are no restrictions on any party filing a lawsuit against the government, but the court will decide the matter according to the law.

He said that as a country that practices the rule of law, everyone has the right to pursue legal action, including against the government.

The minister said this in response to a RM60 million class-action lawsuit filed by eight individuals against the Malaysian government and the World Health Organisation (WHO), alleging that COVID-19 vaccinations caused deaths and health complications.

However, Dzulkefly declined to comment further, urging everyone to wait for the government’s next course of action.

“There’s not much I can say. Just wait for the legal process to proceed,” he said.