PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today unveiled a raft of initiatives aimed at easing the cost of living for Malaysians, earning widespread praise and excitement on social media.

Malaysians quickly took to Threads to share their joy, flooding timelines with celebratory messages and heartfelt thanks.

“Alhamdulillah, THANK YOU so much to PMX, Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim. The people are getting an extra public holiday and cash aid, no toll hikes, electricity rates stable, and fuel prices are going down. We know you are trying your best for MALAYSIA!” said @ayunisyukur001.

“PMX said let’s eat good, everyone’s getting RM100 cash, RON95 stays cheap at RM1.99, we’re getting a day off on Sept 15, electric bills down 14%, and toll price not going anywhere. Bless up! #ThanksPMX” said @besmart.digital.

For many, the extra public holiday was the highlight.

“Thank you PMX for the RM100 big angpow!! Tq for the extra holiday! I’m extremely grateful!” commented @d_action266.

“The happiest thing for me on PMX’s announcement is not the subsidy of RM100 per person aged 18 and above, it’s the public holiday 15/9 Monday! WEEEEE” cheered @jaymiewnnyl.

“15 September 2025 cutiii thank you PMX!” added @panacetam0l.

Others welcomed the measures for their potential impact on household expenses, particularly food and fuel.

“However, I’m genuinely happy about the long holiday and the petrol price. Thank you PMX.” said @pharie.

“Some people think it’s just small things, but it might be huge to others. Thank you PMX!” commented @mushidatulhajar.