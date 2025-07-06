Football clinic for Seremban schoolboys kicks off

SEREMBAN: Young footballers from schools in Seremban are being groomed with proper skills by veterans with years of experience in the sport under the new Sang Kancil Football Club.

The players who are below the age of 12 years hail from low-income families.

They are being given exposure to perform at the sport in a more professional manner while being equipped with the necessary talents.

Convener of the football clinic, Manvir Victor, explained that the club is under the Pusat Bakti Madani initiated by Francis Xavier, a former student of St Paul’s Institution here.

Manvir added that Xavier, who is chairman of Pusat Bakti Madani, is a successful lawyer now based in Singapore who wanted to have a sports programme and contribute to the development of football in his home state of Negri Sembilan.

“Xavier has also gotten some of his colleagues in Singapore to contribute financially to run this programme for children from the B40 segment.

“Initially he wanted to start a community project, so he decided to start a sports programme and set up the football clinic,” Manvir said.

“The children from B40 groups hail from different backgrounds. Bringing them to play football also encourages them to be active in outdoor recreation.”

There are currently two coaches who guide the players in two-hour sessions every Thursday and Saturday.

“There is too much focus on academics and we need to expose them to outdoor activities like football,” Manvir added.

“Football can make them fitter and healthier. It also helps build up team spirit among players.”

The first team to be formed after the current training will be the under-12 and their first friendly match will be with the St. Paul’s primary school team next month.

Jerseys and other necessary items like kits for the players will be acquired with help from contributors.

“The present football clinic is held in Sikamat and we will be starting another one in central Seremban town. We are trying to partner with schools to train their students while using their facilities to run the football clinics.”

Manvir, who was part of a group that organised a national junior football league from 2008 to 2012, said Xavier has a dream to even set up a football academy at a later stage.