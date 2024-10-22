Foreign armed robbery gang on the prowl in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi

SEPANG: Police are tracking down a group of foreigners suspected of committing armed robberies around Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi this month.

Acting Sepang district police chief Supt Shan Gopal Krishnan said the group, believed to comprise three or four persons, were involved in two incidents in the early morning of Oct 6 and Oct 20.

He said in both incidents, the victims and family members were tied up inside the house after their house was broken into and personal belongings were taken away including cash, jewellery and watches.

“In these two incidents, the suspects were believed to be foreign nationals and were armed with machetes and wore dark coloured shirts with face masks.

“The suspects also targeted a house close to a forest area,“ he said in a statement today.

Shan Gopal said the case was investigated under Section 397 of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping.

He called on those with information to assist the investigation by contacting the investigating officer, Insp Thaqib Zulkafli at 013-2185758 or the Sepang District Police Headquarters at 03-87774222.