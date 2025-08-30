Foreign couple escapes with minor injuries after tree crushes car in Ringlet

KUANTAN: A foreign couple escaped with minor injuries after a tree crushed their car on Jalan Batu 28 in Ringlet while they were travelling to Tapah.

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call about the incident at 5.09 pm.

“We were informed that a tree had fallen onto a Perodua Alza, with a man and woman in their 40s sustaining minor injuries,” said a department spokesman.

“When personnel arrived at the scene, both victims were already outside the vehicle,” he added.

The rescue team used a chainsaw to cut the tree and moved it to the roadside to clear the obstruction.

Four firemen from the Ringlet Fire and Rescue Station, including an officer, participated in the operation which concluded at 6.38 pm. – Bernama