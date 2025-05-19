KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Kelantan detained two foreigners on suspicion of attempting to bribe two policemen in Tumpat early today.

According to sources, the Bangladeshi and Myanmar men, aged 25 and 27, are believed to have offered RM200 in cash to the policemen, who were on patrol duty.

“The two suspects were detained at the Kelantan MACC office at about 1.30 am. They allegedly tried to bribe the policemen to avoid a routine inspection,” the sources told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, saying the case is being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009 for offering bribes to civil servants.

In a statement today, Tumpat police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said that during the 6.10 pm incident, the suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended and instructed by the officers on duty to produce identification.

“The body search did not uncover any illegal items, but one of the suspects attempted to bribe the officer with some cash.

“The officer issued three warnings not to offer bribes to a public servant,” he said.

However, the suspect ignored the warnings and held out a sum of money, which then led to his arrest for bribery, overstaying and holding an expired passport.

“The second suspect did not possess any valid travel documents. Two questionable UNHCR documents were also seized from him,” he added.