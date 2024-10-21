Foreign man arrested for causing damage to parked vehicles at bus terminal

BATU PAHAT: A 25-year-old foreigner was arrested for committing mischief by causing damage to several vehicles parked near the Batu Pahat Bus Terminal, yesterday.

Batu Pahat District Police Chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the arrest was made after a video showing a man breaking the windshield wipers of parked vehicles there went viral on social media.

He said following an investigation, the incident was found to have happened at about 3.30 pm yesterday.

A knife was found in a sling bag which the male suspect was carrying and the police are investigating the case under Section 437 of the Penal Code committing treason, he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect is also being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive Substances, Explosives and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 for carrying a dangerous weapon in a public place and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for being in Malaysia without valid documents.