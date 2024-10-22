Foreign man held in murder probe in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Police have arrested a foreign national suspected of murdering his friend at Batu 25, Jalan Johor early this morning.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said that police received a call around 12.30 am about a foreign man found unconscious and covered in blood outside the fence of PTB 2499 on Jalan Kemajuan Perindustrian 4, Batu 24.

A team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters apprehended the 38-year-old suspect between 2 am and 4 am.

“We also seized a mobile phone and bloodstained clothing believed to have been involved in the incident; however, we are still searching for the weapon used,” he said in a statement.

Both the suspect and the victim were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, which is believed to have stemmed from a debt-related dispute.

The suspect tested negative for drugs and has no prior criminal record. He has been remanded for seven days, effective today until Oct 28, to assist with the investigation.

“The body of the 30-year-old victim has been sent to the forensic department of Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Bahru for a post-mortem examination,” Yusof said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.