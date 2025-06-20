KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry is finalising its efforts to repatriate Malaysian citizens and their family members from Iran amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The ministry, in a Facebook post, said those who have agreed to join the repatriation process are expected to leave Tehran on Friday.

The ministry is also working in close coordination with relevant missions to ensure a quick, smooth and safe journey for all involved.

On Wednesday, Communications Minister and MADANI government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Malaysia would evacuate its citizens from Iran on Friday in light of the heightened security risks following an escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran.