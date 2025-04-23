PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet has decided that the Foreign Ministry will coordinate the implementation of all memoranda of understanding (MoUs) recently signed between Malaysia and China.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during today’s Cabinet meeting, had directed that all the MoUs inked during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia be executed without delay.

“The Prime Minister’s directive is clear. All MoUs must be implemented immediately. The Cabinet has decided that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will oversee the implementation of the MoUs signed between Malaysia and China,” the government’s spokesperson told a press conference today.

Among the key points of the MoUs, he said, was the proposal for a Twin Hub initiative between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and an airport in Henan, as shared by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“The government’s plan is to ensure that all MoUs signed and exchanged are swiftly followed through and implemented,” he said.

During the state visit, Anwar and President Xi witnessed the exchange of 31 MoUs and documents covering a wide range of cooperative sectors between the two countries.

President Xi’s state visit to Malaysia took place from April 15 to 17, at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

It was Xi’s second official trip to Malaysia in 12 years, after the first in 2013, which resulted in both nations upgrading their diplomatic ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.