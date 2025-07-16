Former Nigeria president Buhari laid to rest in Katsina with national honours

KATSINA (Nigeria): Nigeria's former President Muhammad Buhari was buried on Tuesday in the backyard of his home in northern Katsina state, as residents climbed trees to bid farewell to the 82-year-old.

Buhari ruled Africa's most populous nation between 2015 and 2023 and died in a London hospital on Sunday after an undisclosed illness.

He was one of two former Nigerian military strongmen who returned to power via the ballot box.

In his hometown of Daura, supporters chanted “Sai Baba”, an endearing name used by followers, while they attempted to catch a last glimpse of Buhari's casket as it was lowered into the ground.

The coffin, draped in Nigeria's white and green national colours, had arrived at the airport in Katsina earlier and was received by President Bola Tinubu, government officials and men and women in traditional Muslim attire.

The former president was given a military parade and a 21-gun salute at the airport before his body was transported to Daura, about 80 kilometres away.

Tinubu has declared seven days of national mourning and a public holiday on Tuesday to honour Buhari.

After first rising to power in the early 1980s as a military leader following a coup, Buhari made a comeback as a democratically elected president when he defeated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Buhari's eight-year rule was marked by economic recession, foreign currency shortages, a slump in oil production and insecurity that spread across the country.

Even so, Buhari continued to enjoy a cult-like following in his home state and across the largely Muslim northern Nigeria.

Many supporters admired his austere lifestyle and anti-corruption crusade, although critics say few public officials were jailed for graft. - Reuters