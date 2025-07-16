MAIDAM empowers asnaf through education and entrepreneurship in Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) has successfully uplifted asnaf communities through targeted education and entrepreneurship programmes, breaking cycles of poverty.

Associate Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Azrin Adnan, MAIDAM’s chief executive officer, highlighted the council’s strategic partnerships with universities and private hospitals. These collaborations enable asnaf students to train in nursing, securing stable employment upon graduation.

“So by the end of their studies, they will undergo formal training in hospitals and then move straight into employment. This completes the circle — zakat funds are being used in a truly optimal way,“ he said during an appearance on Bernama TV’s “Ruang Bicara” programme.

Over 70 per cent of Terengganu’s zakat funds are allocated to the poor and needy, with a strong emphasis on productive capacity development. This includes financial aid, emotional support, and spiritual guidance to ensure holistic empowerment.

MAIDAM’s efforts have earned recognition, including the National Zakat Award in the entrepreneur category, validating its success in creating self-sufficient zakat recipients.

Beyond financial aid, MAIDAM pioneers innovative Islamic fund management, such as wakaf-linked investments through Exchange Traded Funds and a solar energy wakaf project awaiting approval.

Ahmad Azrin stressed the need for integrated poverty management, advocating for inter-agency data sharing to streamline aid distribution. “We cannot take a siloed approach; instead, we need the cooperation of all parties to address poverty issues,“ he added. - Bernama