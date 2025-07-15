M’sian shocked by RM7.9k road tax after buying RM35k Lexus without proper research

ONE Malaysian recently learnt a valuable lesson after purchasing a RM35,000 used Lexus last year — only to be hit with a hefty road tax during renewal.

According to a post on Threads by @lanuntech, his friend had allegedly paid for the car with cash without asking about the cost of the annual road tax, which was later estimated at nearly RM8,000

“Buying a car isn’t just about paying the monthly instalment, guys,” he said in his post.

In a screenshot attached to the post, the young man pointed out to his friend that the Lexus engine, said to be 4.3CC, would naturally incur a higher road tax — after the friend expressed disbelief over the charge.

The post underscored the importance of doing proper research before purchasing a vehicle. Most netizens were baffled as to why the buyer had not done his homework, while others responded with amusement.

“Buying a car without knowing about road tax costs can be tough too. It’s such a basic thing — but it’s okay, let it be a lesson,” one user remarked.

“It’s true. The bigger the engine capacity (CC), the more expensive it gets. And that’s just the road tax. Not to mention insurance, maintenance, tyres, brake pads, and so on,” noted another.