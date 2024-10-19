Foreign national robbed, suspect nabbed one hour later

JOHOR BAHRU: A 29-year-old man was arrested just an hour after robbing a foreign national at Jalan Danau, Taman Desa Cemerlang, Ulu Tiram, near here last night (Oct 18).

Seri Alam District Police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the suspect was arrested at 10 pm near the robbery location after the victim filed a report at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD).

He said the robbery occurred when the victim and his friend were walking home.

“The suspect approached them on a motorcycle and a struggle ensued, resulting in the victim sustaining injuries with cuts on his elbow, right leg and face, and losing a Vivo smartphone.

“Police checks revealed that the suspect has five criminal records and one outstanding warrant. He also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi added that the police also seized a Yamaha motorcycle, a Vivo smartphone and three transparent plastic bags suspected to contain drugs from the suspect.

“The suspect has been remanded for five days until next Wednesday (Oct 23) and the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, and Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.