IPOH: Foreign speakers need to obtain special accreditation from the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah before they can deliver talks or hold educational and knowledge-based programmes in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that conditions for delivering Islamic teachings in the state also take into account the speaker’s knowledge, experience, and personal character.

“For example, we recently invited Dr Abdul Somad Batubara, also known as Ustaz Abdul Somad, to give a talk in Lenggong. Although he did not possess accreditation from Perak, we issued a special accreditation to allow him to deliver the talk,” he said.

“We are not overly rigid - as long as the speaker is qualified, capable, and has received consent from His Royal Highness (Sultan Nazrin), then there is no issue,” he said at a press conference after launching the distribution of kitab (religious books) for mosques, Friday surau, across Perak, today.

Saarani said that the certification serves as a mechanism to regulate and ensure that religious teachings are delivered accurately and in a manner that benefits the community.

Commenting on today’s programme, Saarani said that three selected books - Qalbun Salim, Sifat 20: Suatu Pengenalan Asas and Mutiara Minhajul Abidin - will be distributed to 740 mosques and surau across the state.

He said the books, authored by Muhadir Haji Joll and Raja Ahmad Mukhlis Raja Jamaluddin, were selected for their clear and accessible language, suitable content, and balanced emphasis on both ‘aqidah’ and ‘tasawwuf’.

“These books can be used by imams in mosques and surau to share religious knowledge with congregants, during the time between Maghrib and Isyak prayers each day.

“This approach is seen as simple, practical, and effective, while also helping to overcome challenges, such as the high cost of organising large-scale religious gatherings,” he said.