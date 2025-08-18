Foreign tourists amazed by Jalur Gemilang festive display in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The vibrant display of the Jalur Gemilang across the city has not only stirred national pride but also captivated foreign tourists.

A German software developer, Anna Becker, 36, expressed surprise at the abundance of flags lining the streets and buildings.

“At first, I wondered why there were so many flags, but after being told, I finally understood that Malaysia was going to celebrate its National Day. This atmosphere is indeed unique,” she told Bernama.

James Carter, a 46-year-old bank officer from Melbourne, described the sight as a warm welcome to Kuala Lumpur.

“The flags that were hoisted made visitors like me feel the joy of Malaysians in celebrating the National Day,” he said.

Seo Yeon, a 28-year-old tourist from South Korea, found the pre-celebration atmosphere thrilling but regretted missing the actual parade.

“Being in Malaysia and witnessing the festivities before the actual celebration makes me wish to stay longer to experience it myself,” she shared.

She recalled watching a lively National Day parade video online, featuring marching bands and large crowds.

Daniel Hughes, a 34-year-old engineer from England, said the widespread flag displays would remain a cherished memory.

“We get to see the Malaysian flag everywhere...at roadside stalls and even on public transportation,” he noted.

He added that the Petronas Twin Towers illuminated in national colours deepened his appreciation for the celebrations. - Bernama