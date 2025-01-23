SHAH ALAM: A foreign worker involved in a fire at a gas storage facility in Klang late Monday night succumbed to his injuries at 6.32 pm yesterday.

Klang Utara police chief S Vijaya Rao said the victim sustained third-degree burns and was pronounced dead at Hospital Tunku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR), Klang.

“The incident occurred with six men present at the premises. Three, including the deceased, were injured, while the other three escaped unharmed,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders stored in the factory compound.

“Losses are estimated at RM5 million, and further investigations are being conducted by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s forensic team,“ Vijaya Rao added.

Yesterday, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar reported that a gas storage facility was destroyed in the fire, which also spread to two other buildings in an industrial park in Klang late Monday night.