Undercover JPJ initiative on express buses proves successful

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Deploying undercover Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officers onboard express buses has proven effective in ensuring that express bus drivers adhere to road regulations.

Penang JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said that this approach not only ensures immediate action is taken against errant drivers but also encourages them to drive more cautiously and adhere to the rules.

“During the undercover operations, JPJ focuses on offences such as driving without a licence, lacking a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) vocational licence, using mobile phones and smoking while driving as well as overtaking on double lines,” he told a press conference on Op Khas in conjunction with Chinese New Year 2025 at the Juru Toll Plaza here last night.

He added that inspections were also conducted at bus depots, including Penang Sentral Bus Terminal and Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal, to ensure buses were in good condition to carry passengers.

Meanwhile, Zulkifly informed that 220 JPJ officers and personnel are deployed for the operations running from Jan 20 to Feb 9.

In last night’s operation, 1,278 vehicles were inspected and 214 summonses were issued for various offences, while five vehicles were seized.

“The five vehicles seized were two cars driven by foreigners without valid road tax, and three others involving two containers and a tanker lorry suspected of illegal modifications,” he said.