NAGANO: A man was killed and two others injured in a random stabbing near JR Nagano Station on Wednesday evening, Kyodo news agency quoted local police and fire authorities said.

The attacker, who fled the scene with a bladed weapon, is currently being sought by police. An investigative source said the suspect appeared to target victims at random.

The three victims were attacked while waiting for a bus near the station. One of them, Hiroyoshi Maruyama, 49, suffered a fatal stab wound to his left side and later succumbed to his injuries, authorities confirmed.

Emergency services were alerted at 8.05 pm after a caller reported that a man had lost consciousness and stopped breathing following the attack.

A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the back, while a woman in her 30s was injured after being attacked and falling, officials said.

According to police, a witness described the suspect as a slim-built man in his 40s, standing between 165 and 175 centimetres tall.

He was wearing glasses and had a white cloth-like covering over his head. The suspect was last seen fleeing south towards Nagano’s downtown area.

Police are continuing their manhunt for the attacker.